Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1816 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
