Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1816 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (10)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

