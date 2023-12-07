Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1815 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

