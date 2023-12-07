6 Kreuzer 1815 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6)