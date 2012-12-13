Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1814 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

