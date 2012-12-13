Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1814 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search