Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1813 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
