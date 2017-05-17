Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1813 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

