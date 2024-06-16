Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1812 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

