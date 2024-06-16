Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1812 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
