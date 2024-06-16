6 Kreuzer 1812 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

