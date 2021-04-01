3 Kreuzer 1818 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)