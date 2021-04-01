Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1818 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
