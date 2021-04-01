Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1818 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Louis Frederick Coins of Baden in 1818 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search