Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1817 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 5, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

