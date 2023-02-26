Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1817 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1817
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
