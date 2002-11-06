Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1816 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
