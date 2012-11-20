Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1815 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1815
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
