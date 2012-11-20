Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1815 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Louis Frederick Coins of Baden in 1815 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search