3 Kreuzer 1815 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)