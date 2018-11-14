Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1814 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 - 1,423 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
