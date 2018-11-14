Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1814 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 - 1,423 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

