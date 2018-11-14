3 Kreuzer 1814 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)