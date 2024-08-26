Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1813-1818" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

