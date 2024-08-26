Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1813-1818" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
