Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1812-1813" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
