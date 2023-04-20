3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1812-1813" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (10) VF (3)