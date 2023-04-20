Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1812-1813" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1812-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1813 "Type 1812-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
