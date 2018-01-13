Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1812 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
