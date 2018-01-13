3 Kreuzer 1812 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (3)