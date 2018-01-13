Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1812 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 13, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

