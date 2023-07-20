Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1811 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1811 B - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Thaler 1811 B - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1811 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1811 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

