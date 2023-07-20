Thaler 1811 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1811 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

