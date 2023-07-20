Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1811 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1811 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
