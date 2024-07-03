Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1810 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (10)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4564 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
