Thaler 1810 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)