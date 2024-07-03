Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1810 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1810 B - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Thaler 1810 B - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (10)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4564 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

