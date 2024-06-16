Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1809 BE (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1809 with mark BE. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
