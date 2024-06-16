Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1809 BE (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1809 BE - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Thaler 1809 BE - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1809 with mark BE. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1809 BE at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

