Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1803 FE (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1803 with mark FE. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7022 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7694 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
