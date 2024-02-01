Thaler 1803 FE (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1803 with mark FE. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (9) AU (12) XF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PF64 (4) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (1)

Künker (15)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

UBS (4)