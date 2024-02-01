Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1803 FE (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1803 FE - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Thaler 1803 FE - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1803 with mark FE. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7022 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7694 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1803 FE at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

