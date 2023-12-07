6 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2)