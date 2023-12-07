Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
