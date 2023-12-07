Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1809 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search