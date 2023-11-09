Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 9, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
