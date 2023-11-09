6 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

