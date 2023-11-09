Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
