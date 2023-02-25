6 Kreuzer 1807 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (5) No grade (2)