Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1807 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
