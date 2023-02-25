Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1807 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

