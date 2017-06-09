Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
