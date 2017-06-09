6 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

