Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

