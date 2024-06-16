Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
