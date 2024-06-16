Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (3)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

