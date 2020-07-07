Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1804 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,353 g
  • Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

