Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1804 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,353 g
- Pure silver (0,0284 oz) 0,8824 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
