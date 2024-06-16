3 Kreuzer 1811 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3917 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)