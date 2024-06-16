Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1811 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3917 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
