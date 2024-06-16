Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1811 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3917 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
