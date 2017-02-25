3 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (2)