Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
