Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1806 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,313)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4454 g

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

