3 Kreuzer 1806 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,313)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4454 g
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (8)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
