Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,313)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4454 g

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4983 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

