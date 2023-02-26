3 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4983 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)