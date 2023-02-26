Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,313)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4454 g
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4983 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
