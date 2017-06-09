3 Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1)