Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,313)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4454 g
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
