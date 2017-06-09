Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,313)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4454 g

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

