20 Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (6)