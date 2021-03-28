Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

20 Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

