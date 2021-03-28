Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
20 Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
