Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

20 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1809 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 20 Kreuzer
