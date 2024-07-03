Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
20 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (15)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
