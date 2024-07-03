Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

20 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

