20 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

