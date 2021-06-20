Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
20 Kreuzer 1807 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
