Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

20 Kreuzer 1807 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 B - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 B - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 B at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1807 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search