20 Kreuzer 1807 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition AU (3) XF (12) VF (6)