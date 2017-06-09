Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 18, 2007
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

