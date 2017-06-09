Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
