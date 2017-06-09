10 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) F (1)