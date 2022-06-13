Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

