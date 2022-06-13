Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
