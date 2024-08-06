Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1807 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1807 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5639 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5789 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3590 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
