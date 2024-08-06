Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1807 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Ducat 1807 B - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Ducat 1807 B - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1807 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5639 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5789 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3590 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1807 B at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1807 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins Ducat
