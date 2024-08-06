Ducat 1807 B (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1807 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5639 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

