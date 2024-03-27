Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1811 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1811 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1811 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,94 g
  • Diameter 24,9 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (8)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1811 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search