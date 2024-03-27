Kreuzer 1811 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

