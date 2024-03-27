Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1811 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,94 g
- Diameter 24,9 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
