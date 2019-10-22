Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)