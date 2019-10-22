Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1810 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1810 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,94 g
  • Diameter 24,9 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1810 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

