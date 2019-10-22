Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,94 g
- Diameter 24,9 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
