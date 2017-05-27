Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,94 g
- Diameter 24,9 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2938 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search