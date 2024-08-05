Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1808 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,62 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 9, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Inasta - March 3, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

