Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,62 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
