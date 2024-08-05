Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

