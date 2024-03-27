Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1807 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1807 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1807 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,62 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 985 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 21, 2017
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

