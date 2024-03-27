Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1807 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,62 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 985 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search