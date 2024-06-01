Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,48 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
