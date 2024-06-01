Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition XF (4) VF (4)