Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1803 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1803 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,48 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1803 at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1803 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search