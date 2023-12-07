Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/4 Kreuzer 1802 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search