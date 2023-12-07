Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/4 Kreuzer 1802 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

