1/4 Kreuzer 1802 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (12)