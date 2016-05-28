Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810. Off-center strike (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809-1810
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
