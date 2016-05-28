1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810. Off-center strike (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition VF (1)