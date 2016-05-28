Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810. Off-center strike (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1809-1810
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809-1810 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
