Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Monnaies d‘Antan

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

