1/2 Kreuzer 1810 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)