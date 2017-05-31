1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (1)