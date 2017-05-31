Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

