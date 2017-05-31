Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search