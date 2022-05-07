1/2 Kreuzer 1804 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition XF (6) VF (2)