Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1804 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Möller (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

