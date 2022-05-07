Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1804 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Golden Lion (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Möller (1)
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
