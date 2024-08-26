Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search