Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1803 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

