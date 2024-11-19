flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,889,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1901
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:770 USD
Average price (PROOF):100000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (161)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - January 18, 2025
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 5800 NOK
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionMS61 CCG
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1901 P "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark P is 770 USD for regular strike and 100000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

