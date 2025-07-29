flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,987,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1901
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionMS62 CCG
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1901 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark M is 620 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

