AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,012,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1901
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 800,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction CoinsNB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction CNG - March 19, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction WCN - March 14, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
SellerJesús Vico
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1901 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark S is 640 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1901 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

